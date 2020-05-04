ESPN Peoria Raises $10K For Local Food Bank

This was a stand-alone event for 101.1 ESPN in Peoria. The station held a one-day radiothon last week and raised $10,000 for the Peoria Area Food Bank.

“We are so thankful and blessed that the team at Advanced Media Partners came through for us at a time when we need food the most,” stated Wayne Cannon, Peoria Area Food Bank Manager. “Hunger is a huge issue in Central Illinois and particularly now, individuals and families are being challenged even more as we all face this healthcare and economic crisis. Our thanks go out to everyone in the community who participated and donated to the Radio-thon.”