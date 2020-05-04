NPR Dominates Triton Chart

This latest chart from Triton Digital covers March 16 through April 12. NPR continues to lead the podcast pack with NPR News Now coming in at number one and Up First, sliding up two positions to take over at number two.

Here’s a look at the Triton top ten, with NPR taking 6 of the top ten positions on the chart. It’s important to note that not every network participates in the Triton Chart. This reflects only the shows and networks that sign on to be ranked by Triton.

Click HERE to see the top 100.