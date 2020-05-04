Dream Team Podcast

iHeartRadio and Diversion Podcasts are launching a new podcast called The Dream Team Tapes. The podcast will feature audio from players on the 1992 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team. The first two episodes, launching May 18, feature Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Karl Malone.

“The Dream Team Tapes” is hosted by longtime Sports Illustrated writer and New York Times bestselling author, Jack McCallum, who covered the “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Check out the trailer HERE.