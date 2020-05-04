Movin The Beat In Atlanta

96.7 The Beat, iHeartMedia Atlanta has moved to 105.3 FM. The move opens up a larger audience for The Breakfast Club.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to rebuild The Beat from the ground up, and continue to represent the Urban music culture with a sound unique to Atlanta,” said Dan Hunt, Program Director for 105.3 The Beat. “Atlanta’s music lovers will get to listen to the most prolific voices in Hip Hop radio today, including The Breakfast Club and DJ Scream.”

In addition to The Breakfast Club in the mornings, the station will also feature Ashley Young during midday, DJ Scream’s Hoodrich Radio in the afternoon and Zach Boog at night. The new 105.3 The Beat, will run commercial free each day after 10 A.M.