New Morning Show For Tampa

93.3 FLZ, iHeartMedia, Tampa welcomes a new morning show June 1. THEjoeSHOW is hosted by life long friends, Joe Carballo, Ashley Nics and Jed Shilling.

The trio most recently worked at Channel 955 in Detroit. Carballo hosted an afternoon show, Nics produced the morning show and Shilling worked in the programming and digital department. The trio also hosted a podcast.

“93.3 FLZ has a long history of incredible morning personalities,” said Tommy Chuck, VP, Programming for iHeartMedia Tampa Bay. “I’m excited to announce the next great show that is poised to take over Tampa Bay. Joe, Ashley and Jed have done a great job preparing for this opportunity.”