Scenarios And Data

(By Buzz Knight) Once we return to some form of normalcy look for companies of all types to place greater importance on using data along with their brightest strategic thinkers to inform how they can plan for every conceivable scenario in the future.

One thing this crisis has taught us is the importance of data to inform decisions.

Moving forward, data will be an even more important necessity for those of us in the radio marketplace as we work at capturing market share and we try to best tell our story.

Brad Adgate is a well known media analyst and he says “data has become the oil of the advertising industry. For audio to keep pace with competitive ad supported media, it is important that they use advanced analytics. Not only do advertisers expect this type of granular information, audio can also charge a premium. The ability to hyper-target consumers with a relevant message has also been widely accepted by customers.”

One trend that will likely emerge with the help of data will be scenario planning.

Scenario planning is a strategic planning method that some organizations use to make flexible long term plans.

Scenario planning makes assumptions on what the future is going to be and how your business environment will change overntime in light of the future.

As we evaluate the wake of what we all experienced none of us were prepared for this crisis.

As leadership strategist Charlene Li said” Scenario planning to figure out alternative futures will be crucial in developing a strategy, creating products/services and hiring the right people.”

Think of how many business models would have benefited if they used scenario planning to try to plan for disruption they would ultimately face.

The Global Recorded Music Industry

The Global Newspaper Industry

The TV Industry

Could those industries have anticipated every scenario? Doubtful, but this current crisis teaches us we need to better plan for the unexpected. It will be interesting to watch how an innovative company such as Disney emerges post Covid 19.

Are you and your team prepared for every scenario your business might face?

Buzz Knight is the CEO of Buzz Knight Media and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]