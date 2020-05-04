Layoffs Hit Hubbard Hard

Both Robert Feder in Chicago and The St. Louis Post-Dispatch are reporting big layoffs at Hubbard stations in those cities. In St. Louis, 26-year sports talker Bernie Miklasz was one of 20 let go. All of the layoffs are being blamed on the coronavirus situation.

There were additional layoffs at other Hubbard markets including Seattle, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

The advertising downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was followed by the government forcing businesses to close and residents to shelter at hime, has been blamed for hundreds of radio people losing their jobs over the past six months.