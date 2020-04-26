What’s Going On In Canada With COVID?

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Brad Philips is the Head of FM Radio and Vice President for Corus Entertainment in Canada where he oversees more than 20 stations. Brad fills us in on how our Canadian friends are dealing with the coronavirus crisis. LISTEN.
Subscribe to our podcast on Google Podcasts or iHeartRadio. Listen to every episode HERERADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here