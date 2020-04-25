RAB Business Unusual Goes Live Wednesday

As part of RAB’s Business Unusual initiative, a new live video series called Open for Business kicks off Wednesday. The video’s will include a Q&A with broadcasters and advertisers moderated by RAB CEO Erica Farber. Get all the details HERE.
