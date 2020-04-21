iHeart Raises $760K For Food Bank

iHeart’s New Hampshire cluster, with help from TV station WMUR, have raised over $760,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank following a one-hour broadcast called: “Project Community: New Hampshire Together From Home.”

The broadcast, aired from 7-8pm on Friday, April 17, 2020 on WMUR-TV and simulcast on iHeart radio stations WHEB-FM in Portsmouth and WGIR-FM-Rock 101 in Manchester, featured musicians and celebrities from the Granite State, performing from their homes and asking the audience to donate to the NH Food Bank.