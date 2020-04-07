Ferrall Finds A New Bench

Scott Ferrall is a gamer. He’s been hosting a sports radio show for a very long time. The man with the raspy voice is launching a weekday program across the SB Nation Radio Network starting next week.

Starting April 14, “Ferrall Coast to Coast” will air on the SB Nation Radio schedule weekdays from 4 to 6 PM.

Ferrall said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with listeners around the country. “I’m looking forward to changing sportscasting by including the sports betting perspective and commentary to the millions of engaged fans.”

The show will feature pre-game wagering odds, moneylines and statistics – along with Ferrall’s analysis and guest interviews.