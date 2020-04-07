Coronavirus Update #16 – Galaxy Media CEO Ed Levine

Galaxy Media CEO Ed Levine made a pledge to his employees during this Pandemic — No Layoffs! Here’s what else Levine has to say about this economy-breaking crisis. Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti hosts episode #16 of our Coronavirus update. LISTEN

Please make sure you subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Listen to every episode HERE. RADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.