Volpicella To Lead CMG’s Tulsa News Department

Cox Media Group in Tulsa has named Frank Volpicella News Director for KOKI/FOX23. He most recently worked as GM for a monthly newspaper in Austin.

Frank is a veteran journalist who has held virtually every position in a newsroom during his career. He’s been a reporter, producer, special projects producer, executive producer, assignment editor, managing editor and news director for stations in markets as small as Huntsville, Alabama and as large as Atlanta, Georgia.

As news director, Frank led teams of journalists at WGCL-TV Atlanta, KVUE-TV Austin, WAFF-TV Huntsville and WTVQ-TV Lexington, Kentucky. Under his leadership, Frank’s news teams were honored with numerous industry awards. While at KVUE, his staff was honored with a prestigious Peabody Award and a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Cox Media Group having worked for 10 years at WSB-TV Atlanta earlier in my career as an executive producer,” Volpicella said. “CMG is an innovative company where journalism and community service are top priorities. It will be an honor to lead the award- winning team of journalists at KOKI-Fox 23 where Covering News That Matters is much more than a saying, it’s a promise to our audience.”