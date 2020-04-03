Pet Program Marks Milestone

Talkin’ Pets, has been on the air for 30 years. Hosted by Jon Patch, the program airs live on Saturdays for from 5 PM to 8 PM. The weekly show features guests and callers discussing ways of making the planet a better place for animal friends.

“If you live your life with a pet or just have a love for animals than Talkin’ Pets is the show for you. We all look forward to many more years to follow and thank all of our stations and listeners coast to coast for their dedication to Talkin’ Pets. Pet parents love their pets and it shows on Talkin’ Pets each week,” said patch.

The program is syndicated through GAB Network and carried on the Talk Media Network.