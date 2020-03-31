VOA Moves Hundreds of its Journalists Home             

As the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to spread, Voice of America has moved its entire global newsroom remotely into the homes of hundreds of its journalists around the world in order to continue coverage of this worlwide crisis. VOA provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of more than 280 million people.

The coronavirus global health crisis has forced Voice of America’s nearly 50 separate newsrooms out of studio facilities and into its journalists’ homes across the world.

“I am constantly in awe of the creativity and ingenuity of our journalists who are committed to continuing to provide a free and fair press regardless of how dire the situation,” said Amanda Bennett, Voice of America Director. “COVID-19 has created enormous challenges to our global newsroom operations, which has been met by a blossoming level of innovation by our reporters, producers and editors to adapt to news reporting during this global pandemic.”