Federated Media Launches Podcast Division

The company that owns 12 radio stations in Fort Wayne and South Bend Indiana is launching a podcast division which includes a podcast network and podcast production and marketing services.

The Federated Media network will launch with 46 podcasts, including nearly two dozen original shows, seven branded podcasts and a variety of repurposed radio shows in podcast format. The shows can all be found on the Podcasts by Federated Media website, podcasts.federatedmedia.com.

In addition to its shows, Podcasts by Federated Media is also offering podcast development and production services for both businesses interested in launching a branded podcast and individuals who want to start their own podcasts. Services include podcast development and coaching, studio rental, podcast artwork design, monetization, podcast marketing plans and custom voice skills for smart speakers.