Russ Parr Announces Moment of Prayer

On Friday at 7:45AM EST, Syndicated Media Personality, Russ Parr will conduct a National Moment of Prayer due to the world’s pandemic crisis.

Parr said, “Our connections to our listeners and neighbors is what matters most to us. We take our social responsibility very seriously as the well-being of our collective community is our top priority.”

Parr added he believes in the power of prayer, especially in numbers. “On Friday, March 27th at 7:45am EST, my friend, Gospel Sensation and Syndicated Radio Host Erica Campbell from “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” will lead our nation and world in prayer. Be sure to tune in to join us in prayer. If you’re unable to listen, wherever you are at 7:45am EST on March 27th remember to say a prayer for peace, healing & gratitude.”

CEO of Reach Media, David Kantor said, “We are 100% behind this National Moment of Prayer. We feel now is the time to bring our nation together as we pray together. I will be praying 7:45am.”

“While this is truly a time of uncertainty, it’s important for us to redirect our fear and turn to our faith. I too will be praying to at 7:45am” says Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for Radio One.