FNR Launches Weeknight Coronavirus Podcast

With news about the coronavirus changing by the hour, FOX News Radio has launched a new weekday-evening edition of the daily podcast The FOX News Rundown. Hosted by FOX News Channel foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, the new show, entitled The FOX News Rundown Podcast: Global Pandemic, will debut Monday.

Featuring a new episode available each weekday at 6 PM/ET, Yingst will be joined by medical experts and fellow reporters to discuss the wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 around the world. Each episode will break down the day’s headlines and provide listeners with the most update-to-date information about the state of the outbreak, both at home and abroad.