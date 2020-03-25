Report: 60% Trust Radio During This Crisis

Nielsen has released the findings of a new study that focused on the attitudes of American about the COVID-19 crisis and radio listening. Nielsen says the study showed that 60% of those questioned say they trust radio to give timely information about the Coronavirus. Eighty three percent of American adults also report spending the same or more time with radio as a result of the COVID outbreak.

Nielsen also says the study provided these findings:

– 92% of American adults are concerned (moderately or extremely) about COVID-19.

– 42% of consumers reported that radio has helped them deal with the outbreak.

– 46% said radio helps them know what stores are open and where to shop locally.

The study was conducted March 20-22. Nielsen conducted an online survey to gauge the impact to radio listening behavior as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. The survey was administered online among a weighted sample of 1,000 adults 18+ in the U.S.