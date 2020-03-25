Illinois Broadcasters Rallying Together

TV and radio stations throughout Illinois are uniting in a statewide fundraising drive to combat hunger and food bank shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Illinois broadcasters, in partnership with Feeding Illinois and the Illinois Broadcasters Association, are encouraging listeners and viewers to contribute monetary donations that will help bolster dwindling food supplies at area food banks.

On Thursday stations will broadcast stories underscoring the urgent need for food.

One Chicago area food bank estimated a 25-40 percent increase in clients needing help. And one food pantry in Rockford served double its normal number of neighbors last week.

“During this challenging time, the eight food banks that serve Illinois are working to ensure that nobody in our great state goes hungry,” said Steve Ericson, executive director for Feeding Illinois. “The need for food assistance is already growing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects. Thanks to the Illinois Broadcasters Association for using their collective voice to drive support for food banks across the state.”