Entercom has launched “I’m Listening: Stay Connected,” a live daily show focused on mental health. The show, which is a part of Entercom’s annual, yearlong I’m Listening mental health awareness initiative, is hosted by licensed therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue.

“I’m Listening: Stay Connected” will air Monday through Thursday from 8:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT on Radio.com