Eddie Haskell Joins Max Media As VP

Haskell will join Max Media’s Norfolk/Virginia Beach cluster as VP of Operations and Programming on April 1. He will also serve as Brand Manager and afternoon personality of WGH-FM (New Country 97.3 The Eagle). Haskell was most recently Sr. VP of Programming for iHeartMedia’s Ft. Collins, CO, cluster. Prior positions include Program Director of KYGO/Denver, Operations Manager for Cumulus/Albuquerque, and Program Director of WYCD/Detroit.

“I knew Eddie was the right person for the job when I met him. He’s full of passion for radio and knows how to motivate and inspire his team. We’re excited to have him join the Max Media team,” said Keith Barton, VP/GM of Max Media Hampton Roads.