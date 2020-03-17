Knupp Gains SVP Stripes In Harrisonburg

iHeartMedia Harrisonburg, VA, has named Bridgett Knupp Market President for the six-station cluster. Knupp takes up the role after serving as the SVP of Sales for the cluster since 2011. She will also be responsible for the market’s operations, including sales, on-air and digital programming, events, and promotion initiatives. She began her career with the company as an account executive in 2001.

“I am excited to have Bridgett begin her new role as the leader of our Harrisonburg and Staunton group of station brands,” said Chuck Peterson, Area President for iHeartMedia Virginia Community Markets, to whom Knupp will report. “She is already known and respected in the local business community through her previous roles with iHeartMedia Harrisonburg. “She has a proven track record of sales leadership and is outstanding in the area of digital advertising.”