CRB Names Agenda Committee Leaders

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced the 2020-2021 Agenda Committee leadership: Brent Michaels (KUZZ/Bakersfield) serving as Chairman and Joey Tack (KNCI/Sacramento) serving as Vice Chair.

The balance of the Country Radio Seminar 2021 Agenda Committee will be made up of volunteer professionals from all sectors of the Country radio, streaming, and record industries. The committee is responsible for planning events for the upcoming year’s Country Radio Seminar.

The CRB is now accepting applications from industry professionals who want to be considered to serve. Prospective applicants must be available to attend agenda meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24 through Friday, June 26, 2020. Applicants are also expected to attend CRS 2021, held Feb. 17-19, 2021. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 27, 2020, and interested parties can submit here. Email Sheree Latham with any questions at [email protected] or call the CRB office at (615) 327-4487.