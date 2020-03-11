Making Things Rosy In Raleigh

Top 40 station Pulse FM 96.6 & 102.5 in Raleigh, NC, has recruited Mel Rose to take over midday duties. Rose will also run promotions for Pulse FM and Hot AC sister Star 92.9. She makes the move from Jacksonville where she previously was nights host/MD at iHeart’s WKSL Kiss FM.

Rose takes over for Brittani Blanc who transfers to Country sister WQDR’s as full-time Promotions Director while remaining on weekends at Pulse FM.

Program Director Jud Heussler said, “Brittani is a Pulse FM original. I’m so excited to see her role grow within the company while finding a superstar in Mel to run our promotions department and hold down middays.”