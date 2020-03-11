Video Gamer Campbell Joins CheckpointXP

James Campbell has been named the new host of Beasley’s nationally syndicated show CheckpointXP. Each week, CheckpointXP will feature news that impacts gamers and fans alike, plus share various top-of mind stories from the world of esports and gaming pop culture. Campbell is best known as the longtime producer of the popular Dave & Chuck The Freak morning show.

The revamped esports and gaming pop culture program lineup will also feature co-hosts Robbie Landis and Ric “Weird Beard” Hogerheide.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue the partnership with Beasley Media Group to carry CheckpointXP on the Sun Broadcast Group Network,” said VP of Programming & Affiliate Relations, Rich O’Brien. “The show’s new lineup, featuring James, Robbie and Ric, provides stations with an exciting and unique opportunity to reach Gen Y and Z with the very latest lifestyle news and entertainment in the growing esports space!.

The show can be heard Thursday through Tuesday each week (based upon individual market).