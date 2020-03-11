Is The Coronavirus Impacting iHeart?

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and CFO Richard Bressler dialed in to the 28th Deutshe Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Tuesday. The event was to take place in Palm Beach, however, coronavirus fears turned it into a virtual event. On the call, a question about the virus was asked. Here’s what the iHeart CEO had to say…

Pittman says iHeart has not seen an impact from the coronavirus yet. “We are a business about companionship so in times like these consumers are hanging out with us more. They are looking to us for information. We’re in the business of providing companionship. We keep people company. In times like this, listeners need us more than ever.

iHeart events are continuing as scheduled as the company works closely with venues to ensure best practices as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An iHeart spokesperson tells Radio Ink, “Our primary goal is always the safety our guests, employees and partners and we will continue to provide any relevant updates as they become available.”