The Resurgence of Audio

During the Deutsch Bank conference call Tuesday, iHeart COO Richard Bressler said there were three factors taking place that have put radio in a stronger position with advertisers. Podcasting was at the top of his list.

Bressler said podcasting, smart speakers and the challenges television is facing have helped put a little wind at radio’s back. Here’s how Bressler detailed those three factors.

“#1. Podcasting. Every one of our 60,000 advertisers wants to talk about podcasting. It’s raised the specter of audio and the effectiveness of audio.

#2. Smart Speakers. AM/FM Radio is the number one use on smart speakers. It’s really brought radio back in the home.

#3. The decline of linear television because of all the streaming services.”

Bressler says a combination of those three factors has gotten advertisers to look more at radio.