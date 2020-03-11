Gun Talk Turns 25

The original nationally-syndicated talk show about guns and shooting sports is celebrating 25 years on the air. The program airs live on Sundays from 2PM-5PM Eastern, and runs on more than 270 stations every week.

Host Tom Gresham said the show is perhaps more important today than when it started 25 years ago. “Whether it’s helping the first-time gun buyer sort out what she needs to buy, or exposing politicians who claim to be supporters of the Second Amendment while putting restrictions on this right, there’s plenty to talk about. Responsible gun ownership is strong, and I’m glad to be part of movement.”