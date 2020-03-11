Fortman To Wake Up The Bay On KOIT

Joey Fortman has been tapped as morning show host and Digital Media Specialist for the Bay Area’s KOIT-FM/San Francisco (96.5 KOIT).

Fortman is the founder of “Reality Moms,” a multimedia digital influencer agency and engaging social media platforms. Her previous on-air experience includes hosting shows in Chicago and Philadelphia. She also contributes to local and national TV outlets as a parenting, travel, tech, and toy expert.

“Joey Fortman is a very unique talent who excels at both on-air and digital content creation,” said Bay Area Dir./Programming Operations Brian Figula. “She is the perfect fit to connect our listeners to our advertisers and sell their products on-air and via our fast-growing digital channels”.