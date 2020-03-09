Brian Zepp “Returns Home” To Classic Rocker 92 KQRS

Zepp will co-host the KQ Morning Show with Tom Barnard at the Cumulus Minneapolis station. He was was on-air host at KQRS for 19 years, before heading to Bozeman, MT, where he was morning show host for KBFN-FM/The Eagle for the last three years.

Shelly Malecha Wilkes, VP/Market Manager, Cumulus Minneapolis, said, “Brian Zepp is a beloved on-air personality in Minneapolis/St. Paul. We are thrilled to have him return to the KQ Morning Show. Welcome home, Brian.”

Barnard added, “Brian Zepp is very well-read, a very smart guy and a man driven to win. A longtime friend has come back home.”