Boros Is Bright New Voice For Dallas Mornings

KDMX/Dallas-Fort Worth (102.9 NOW) has recruited Michelle Boros to be its new morning drive host. Boros joins KDMX from KAMP-FM in Los Angeles, where she most recently served as on-air personality/Music Director. She also served as an on-air host and programmer for XM Satellite Radio, beginning her career as a phone screener for the Kidd Kraddick in the Morning Show.

“We’re excited to add Michelle to the 102.9 NOW morning lineup,” said Jay Shannon, 102.9 NOW Program Director. “Her years of experience, along with her DFW background and roots, make her the perfect fit.”