Entravision Fills Executive Roles In Texas

Entravision has appointed Bernice Lopez Smith to Senior Vice President and Debbie Flores to Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions. Both executives will be based in McAllen, TX.

“The additions of Bernice and Debbie — two experienced, proven leaders with strong relationships in Rio Grande Valley — are ready to hit the ground running in their new roles and deliver results. We are excited to have them join our Entravision team,” said Eddie Melendez, President of Local Media for Entravision.

Smith has 15 years of experience in the media industry, all with R Communications in McAllen, TX. She spent her entire time there in the sales division as a Senior Account Executive and more recently, Business Development Manager.

Flores returns to Entravision with over 30 years of media and advertising industry experience and a proven track record in sales. Most recently, she was the local sales manager at KRGV-TV in McAllen, TX, and helped launch the newest bilingual television station in the Rio Grande Valley called Somos El Valle.