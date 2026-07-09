Connoisseur Media Brings In Former IMRE and McCann HR Head

Connoisseur Media is bringing a name from the agency world into its newly created Vice President of Human Resources role. Lorraine Hirsh joined the company on June 29, arriving with HR leadership experience at IMRE and McCann.

Per Connoisseur’s release, Hirsh will be “strengthening the company’s ability to support employees and managers while driving organization-wide initiatives focused on leadership development, employee engagement, talent growth, and operational excellence.”

Hirsh said, “From my first conversations with the leadership team, it was clear there is a strong commitment to the people who make this organization successful…I look forward to working with our employees and managers to continue building a culture where people feel supported, valued and empowered to grow.”

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw added, “Lorraine brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, leadership and genuine passion for developing talent…She understands that great companies are built by great people, and her experience helping organizations strengthen their culture and invest in employee success makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”