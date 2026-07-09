FDA Moves Closer to Rule That Could Push Pharma Ads Off Radio

The regulatory threat to one of radio’s most profitable verticals is now a formal entry on the federal rulemaking calendar. Classifying the change as “economically significant,” the FDA is moving to eliminate a policy that has shaped broadcast drug ads since the 1990s.

The proposed rule, titled Transparency in Direct-to-Consumer Advertising, was published July 8 in the federal Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, the twice-yearly listing of pending federal rules maintained by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

The rule would strike the “adequate provision” option, which has let broadcast prescription drug ads satisfy the brief summary requirement in the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by directing viewers and listeners to a toll-free number or website, rather than including full risk and side effect information within the ad itself. Requiring every side effect and contraindication in a drug’s approved labeling to appear within a radio or television spot would make many ads prohibitively long, an outcome that is figured to function as a deliberate deterrent to broadcast pharmaceutical ads.

FDA traces the option to guidance first proposed in 1997 and finalized in 1999, the change that opened the door to modern broadcast pharmaceutical advertising.

Radio Ink first reported on the underlying policy push in September, when President Trump directed HHS and FDA to tighten drug advertising enforcement.

As for the “economically significant” part, FDA’s own filing puts a number on the cost, projecting annual regulatory costs exceeding $100 million for at least one year and citing $13.8 billion in combined promotional spending by the top ten pharmaceutical companies in 2023. For radio, the category has become too large to absorb quietly.

Miller Kaplan data showed pharmaceutical and drug store spending on AM/FM rose 59% between 2018 and 2022 to $151 million, making it network radio’s top advertising category in the time frame. Pharmaceutical companies spent more than $725 million promoting the ten most advertised drugs in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

The formal Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is expected in December, to be followed by a public comment period. Once issued, the rule will move through standard notice and comment procedures before any final action, a process expected to take a year or more and one legal observers say is likely to draw First Amendment challenges given the commercial speech protections that apply to advertising.