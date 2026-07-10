Blast From The Past: KFBK Sacramento

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past takes us back to the 1970s at KFBK 1530 in Sacramento.

Up front at the board are Tony Russell, who served as News Director and talk host, alongside Gil Krause. Behind them, Ron Lyons and Gaylord Walker share a laugh for the camera.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.