Sonja Morrell Steps Into Arlo’s Shoes at Hampton Roads’ Fox

Weeks after the passing of Mike Arlo, the 50-year fixture at Saga Communications in Hampton Roads, the station has named his successor. The cluster’s Marketing Director, Sonja Morrell, will take over the midday shift at Classic Rock 106.9 The Fox (WAFX).

Morrell began her career at Hampton Roads Media Group in 1996, hosting middays on WNOR, the same year Arlo moved from WNOR to The Fox. She joined The Fox air staff in 2009, working various shifts before landing on nights, and served as Arlo’s backup for years. She will continue in her role as Marketing Director alongside her new on-air responsibilities.

Hampton Roads Media Group Director of Content Mike Beck said, “No one can replace Arlo, but Sonja is uniquely qualified to continue the tradition he built. She has been Arlo’s backup for decades, and the listeners know her well. Sonja will honor Arlo’s legacy while bringing her own talents and personality to middays. Arlo and Sonja were great friends and I’m sure he is giving two thumbs up for this move.”