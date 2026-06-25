iHeartMedia Spends Three Days on the Croisette for Cannes Lions

iHeartMedia’s executive team was in the South of France this week for three days of sessions, summits, dinners, and parties at activations across the iHeartCafé, festival mainstage, and Hotel du Cap for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The week opened Monday with a marketing session co-hosted with Omnicom, featuring iHeart syndicated host Ryan Seacrest alongside Eva Longoria and marketing leaders from AWS, Intuit, US Bank, and Omnicom, moderated by iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson.

Later that evening, iHeart and 3C Ventures hosted an invite-only afterparty featuring a Questlove performance, with CEO Bob Pittman, President Rich Bressler, President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes, and iHeart Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne among those in attendance.

Tuesday brought the international debut of the Deep Blue Business of Women’s Sports Summit with speakers including Ashlyn Harris and Allyson Felix. Malcolm Gladwell and Questlove then took the Cannes Lions mainstage for “Unscripted: How Stories Earn Attention Across Culture and Media,” followed by an intimate iHeart dinner gathering Hoda Kotb, Gladwell, Questlove, Eva Longoria, Sarah Spain, and Sophia Bush.

Wednesday opened with a three-mile run club led by Diplo and Gladwell before moving into “The Human Advantage: The New Formula for Influence,” a multi-session block featuring Kotb, Gladwell, Diplo, and iHeart executives alongside CMOs from Genentech, Delta, and Capital One. The week closed with a live recording of Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb, iHeartPodcasts’ new series, featuring a conversation with Jennie Garth in front of a live Cannes audience.