DeBella Returns as MGK’s Veterans Radiothon Hits 20 Years

For 20 years, John DeBella and 102.9 WMGK have been asking Philadelphia to show up for its veterans. This year, the city answered louder than ever. The Beasley Media Group station raised more than $138,900 during its 20th Annual Veterans Radiothon.

DeBella, who founded the initiative in 2007, made a brief exit from retirement to lead the charge, joined by MGK’s Paul Kelly, Tony Harris, and Kristen Herrmann. Throughout the 12-hour broadcast, hosts encouraged listeners to support local veterans and their families via the Veterans Multi-Service Center. The organization provides housing, employment services, and counseling to veterans across the Delaware Valley.

The 2026 Radiothon surpassed last year’s total by nearly $18,000.

BMG Philadelphia VP and Market Manager Paul Blake said, “We are incredibly grateful to our listeners, clients, volunteers, and the entire MGK team for helping make this year’s Veterans Radiothon such a tremendous success. For 20 years, this event has demonstrated the extraordinary generosity of the Philadelphia community and its commitment to supporting the men and women who have served our country. We are especially honored to have welcomed John DeBella back for this milestone anniversary.”