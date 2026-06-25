A Mississippi Radio Fixture Comes Out of Retirement in Jackson

After a brief retirement, Verbia “Lady Vee” Harden is returning to weekday mornings at Connoisseur Media Jackson’s Urban AC Kixie 107.5 (WKXI). Harden began her broadcast career at WOKJ, where she worked her way from the front office to the air. She spent more than 50 years in total on the Mississippi airwaves before her retirement in 2024.

Earlier this year, Lady Vee was inducted into the Black Music Awards Hall of Fame. She has also been honored by the Mississippi State Capitol Legislature and recognized as an Outstanding Citizen by the City of Jackson for her community service.

Connoisseur Mississippi Operations Manager Stan Branson said, “We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome Lady Vee back home to Kixie 107. Our listeners have missed her incredible energy and vibrant voice. At 6’3″, she always stands tall, but her talent and connection to the community are what truly elevate our station. Kixie 107 just wasn’t the same without her.”