From a Check to a Champion: Why BFOA Giving Day Matters

Today is the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s annual Giving Day. Your donations to the BFOA are turned into disaster relief and medical grants, and, as one of Radio Ink’s inaugural Christian Champions would tell you, something more life-changing than either.

McFarland was on staff at KSBJ Houston in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey made landfall. His family lost both cars and their home. The BFOA sent a check. Eight years later, when the Foundation wrote to congratulate him on earning a spot in Radio Ink‘s first Christian Radio Champions issue in March, McFarland wrote back.

“The letter you sent me was exceptionally kind; you congratulated me on being included in Radio Ink‘s Christian Radio Champions issue. What you may or may not know, is that BFOA played a role in that. Several years ago, my family and I were flooded out of our home. We lost both cars and our house during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, while I was working at KSBJ in Houston, Texas.

You never forget it when people help you out at your point of deepest need. And it really doesn’t matter how long after the fact it’s been — even if it’s years later — you are always just as grateful as you were then. And we are so grateful. BFOA sent us a check back then, when we genuinely needed it!

I’m honored that you took the time to congratulate me, but I want you to know that BFOA made a friend for life out of me, 8 years ago. The work that BFOA does is important for our industry, and the organization provides vital support to the people who serve our communities. Please thank your staff and board, on behalf of me and my family.

With warm regards,

Ty McFarland.”

Over the past 15 years, the BFOA has distributed more than $20 million in aid to radio and television professionals, reaching colleagues across more than 200 broadcast companies in 45 states and U.S. territories. Grant programs cover medical aid, disaster relief, and scholarships, and are available to qualifying broadcasters at any level and in any sector of the industry.

Donations for Giving Day can be made at BroadcastersFoundation.org.