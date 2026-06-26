La Ley of the Land: How SBS Struck Gold In Texas

Within three months of launch, Spanish Broadcasting System’s La Ley 106.5 (KROI) had climbed to number four in Houston’s overall market and claimed the number one spot among Hispanic listeners in both morning and afternoon drive.

The engine behind it was unmistakable. Raúl Brindis, four decades on the air, a Marconi on his shelf, a following that moves with him like a tide, had bet his brand on a brand-new signal. In addition, SBS sent a team dead-set on winning America’s fifth-largest market. In Houston’s fiercely competitive Regional Mexican landscape, that wager paid off faster than maybe anyone expected.

Last month, at the Medallas de Cortez, La Ley took Station of the Year. Brindis took Personality of the Year. In the words of SBS Chairman and CEO Raúl Alarcón, “This extraordinary dual recognition reflects the creativity, commitment, and experience that distinguishes SBS…The success of KROI and the enduring connection Raúl Brindis has built with millions of listeners represent the very best that radio has to offer.”

What does it take to build a market-leading station from nothing in under a year? Radio Ink asked General Manager Cindy Saucedo and Brindis to walk us through it.

Radio Ink: Station of the Year is never won alone. It takes a team. When you look across the staff at La Ley, tell me about the path you all took together in your first full year.

Saucedo: The Station of the Year award is a shared achievement that belongs to every department & everyone, as well as our SBS corporate leadership team. This recognition reflects the collective dedication, collaboration, and commitment of everyone involved.

The word that best describes our success is synergy. It is the result of a team that works exceptionally well together, supports one another, and remains committed to the station’s goals and to each other’s success. This award is a testament to the strength of that teamwork and the outstanding contributions made by every individual across the organization.

Radio Ink: Raúl, you’ve been in this industry for more than four decades and have won Marconis and Medallas de Cortez before. What does this particular win, at this moment in your career, mean to you?

Brindis: Every award is special, but this one feels different. After more than 40 years on the radio, people might assume you’ve already achieved everything you wanted. The truth is that this recognition came after one of the biggest changes of my career. Leaving a place where I spent nearly 30 years and starting over wasn’t easy. Winning Personality of the Year at this stage reminds me that reinvention is possible, that passion still matters, and that listeners continue to connect with authenticity. More than anything, this award belongs to our audience. They’ve followed me, supported me, and trusted me throughout every chapter of my career.

Radio Ink: To join La Ley, you left a station you’d been synonymous with for decades to join a brand-new SBS launch in Houston. How much of a risk did that feel like, and what made you say yes?

Brindis: It was absolutely a risk. When you’ve spent decades building a brand, there’s comfort in familiarity. But I also believe growth happens when you’re willing to take chances. SBS presented an opportunity to build something from the ground up with a company that believed in my vision and in the relationship we’ve built with listeners over the years. What convinced me was the opportunity to create something fresh, to serve Houston in a new way, and to surround myself with people who were hungry to win. Sometimes the safest decision isn’t the most rewarding one.

Radio Ink: Regional Mexican is a competitive format in Texas. What was your strategy going in, and did it hold up once the ratings started coming in?

Saucedo: Certainly, the Regional Mexican format is the most popular. With established personalities such as Raul Brindis and his team, along with Cheque Gonzales, it became clear that we were on the right path to effectively compete in the Houston market.

A key component of our strategy was the launch of a live-streamed morning show—an innovative offering unique to Houston. Through SBS’s LaMusica app, listeners can not only tune in and watch the show live but also actively participate by submitting questions and comments in real time. The combination of audio and visual content has resonated strongly with Houston’s’ listeners and helped differentiate our brand in the marketplace. The ratings are a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. As we enter our second year, we remain focused on building upon this momentum and continuing our growth in the Houston market.

Radio Ink: The station ranked #4 overall in Houston’s general market and #1 among Hispanic listeners in both morning and afternoon drive within three months of launch. What surprised you most about that trajectory?

Brindis: We focused on people, not ratings. Every morning, we try to entertain, inform, inspire, and connect with listeners in a genuine way. Houston’s Hispanic community is incredibly hardworking and family-oriented. We talk about their lives, their struggles, their victories, and their dreams. Outside the studio, we were visible in the community from day one. We showed up. We listen; we participate. When listeners feel they are respected and represented, they respond. The ratings were simply a reflection of that connection.

Saucedo: The launch was an exciting milestone, as we consistently met and exceeded our monthly performance. While we anticipated strong performance, the ratings validated our strategy and positioned us as a leading competitor in the market. These achievements underscore the effectiveness of our programming, audience engagement efforts, and the dedication of our team.

Radio Ink: What does this station do in the community beyond ratings that you think defines what La Ley is?

Brindis: We believe radio should serve people. Whether it’s supporting local events, helping families during difficult times, promoting community causes, or simply giving listeners a voice, we try to be present where it matters most. Ratings are important, but impact is what defines a station’s legacy.

Saucedo: While strong ratings reflect the station’s popularity and success, I believe La Ley is ultimately defined by its ability to inform, connect, and empower the Hispanic community it serves. Its impact extends beyond entertainment, fostering meaningful relationships and providing valuable resources that strengthen the community every day.

Radio Ink: Raúl, what do you want the next generation of Hispanic radio personalities to understand about building an audience the way you have?

Brindis: Technology changes. Platforms change. Human connection doesn’t. Today’s audience doesn’t only listen to us on the radio. They watch us on YouTube, connect through social media, stream us through mobile platforms, and interact with us throughout the day. My advice is simple: be authentic, be consistent, and genuinely care about your audience. Every morning, our mission remains the same: build meaningful relationships with people. If you do that, the ratings, followers, and recognition will eventually follow.

Radio Ink: What is the vision for KROI past Year 2?

Saucedo: I envision La Ley continuing to expand its community outreach through partnerships with local schools, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and civic groups, while celebrating and promoting Hispanic culture and traditions. By strengthening these relationships, La Ley can further enhance its role as a trusted community resource and advocate.

Beyond traditional radio, La Ley is focused on evolving into a comprehensive multimedia platform where listeners can stay informed, entertained, and connected across multiple channels and devices.

Brindis: We often say, “Somos gente de radio.” To me, that means we never forget where we came from. Radio is the foundation of everything we do. But being people of radio today also means embracing every platform that allows us to connect with our audience. The future isn’t radio versus digital. The future is radio and digital working together. At the end of the day, ratings come and go, but relationships last. That’s what we’ve built with Houston, and that’s what we intend to keep building for years to come.