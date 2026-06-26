MediaCo’s Sigma Adds ‘El Nene’ to Syndication Stable

The MediaCo-powered Sigma Audio Networks has signed Hector “El Nene” Arroyo-Rivera and his Top 20 Countdown Global, which blends Latin, Urban, and Pop, for network sales representation, syndication expansion, and multiplatform opportunities across the US.

Arroyo-Rivera started in radio at 16 and worked his way from board operator to on-air personality and head of production at Hartford’s La Mega before moving into programming. He currently serves as Program Director at Red Wolf Broadcasting Corporation’s Bomba Radio (WMRQ-HD2) in Connecticut and Massachusetts and Latina 100.3 (WKKB) in Rhode Island.

Top 20 Countdown Global already airs on more than 60 frequencies worldwide, including markets in Spain, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

The deal adds Top 20 Countdown Global to a Sigma portfolio that includes Don Cheto, whose national syndication and ad sales rights came to Sigma via the April 2024 Estrella Media acquisition, and HOT 97 Mornings with Mero, which launched nationally in January.

Sigma Audio Networks President and CEO Elisa Torres said, “Hector ‘El Nene’ has built a show with real momentum, strong personality, and a format that travels well across markets. Top 20 Countdown Global is exactly the kind of culturally relevant, scalable programming we want in the Sigma portfolio — a show that brings energy and authentic audience connection, while also creating meaningful opportunities for stations and brand partners. We’re excited to work with Hector to expand the show’s footprint and unlock its full national potential.”

Arroyo-Rivera remarked, “I’m incredibly excited to partner with Sigma Audio Networks at this stage of Top 20 Countdown Global‘s growth. Sigma understands how to scale content in a way that keeps the connection with multicultural audiences authentic. I’m looking forward to growing the brand, reaching more stations, and creating new opportunities for listeners, affiliates, and advertisers alike.”