John Kincade Is Coming Home to Atlanta’s 680 The Fan

After six years away, John Kincade is returning to Atlanta on a long-term contract with Dickey Broadcasting Company’s 680 The Fan (WCNN). The veteran sports radio host departs Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) on July 31.

Kincade’s first run at WCNN began in 2000 and spanned two decades, anchored by his long-running co-host role on The Buck and Kincade Show, a partnership that produced more than 4,600 episodes. That chapter ended in September 2020 when Kincade was laid off from Dickey. He also spent eight years hosting the nationally syndicated John Kincade Show on CBS Sports Radio.

Moving to Philadelphia in 2021, he co-anchored mornings alongside Andrew Salciunas, who will continue hosting solo after Kincade’s July 31 departure.

A three-time cancer survivor, Kincade was open with his audience throughout his health journey.

Earlier this month, regarding his departure from Beasley, Kincade commented, “I’m not retiring, and I’m excited to eventually explore what comes next professionally. Philadelphia has meant so much to me, and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support, especially during my health journey.”