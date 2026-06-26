APM Cuts a Deal With NYT to Bring Podcast to Public Radio

Starting in July, American Public Media has partnered with The New York Times to bring a radio-adapted version of its weekly consumer product podcast, The Wirecutter Show, to APM’s network of more than 1,000 public radio stations.

Hosted by Christine Cyr Clisset and Caira Blackwell and produced by Rosie Guerin, The Wirecutter Show draws on more than 140 contributing journalists and covers product recommendations backed by independent research and hands-on testing.

Wirecutter’s Deputy Publisher Cliff Levy commented, “Wirecutter has built its reputation by earning consumer trust through deep reporting, independent testing, and recommendations people can rely on. Bringing this work to public radio with American Public Media allows us to deliver trusted consumer guidance in a format that meets audiences where they are. The show is powered by Wirecutter’s industry-leading newsroom, which has 175 journalists with unparalleled expertise.”

APM President Chandra Kavati said, “APM brings high-quality programming to local stations and audiences across the country. Listeners trust local stations to deliver programming that genuinely serves their lives. This collaboration with The New York Times on The Wirecutter Show brings that promise to life in a new way that is practical, credible, and built for the way people make decisions today.”