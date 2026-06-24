iHeartMedia Layoffs Hit Programming Hard in Cost-Cutting Push

iHeartMedia has begun another round of mass layoffs, with exits confirmed across dozens of markets as the company restructures its Programming organization in lockstep with an ongoing cost-cutting campaign to the tune of $150 million in targeted annualized savings.

In an internal memo obtained by Radio Ink, Multiplatform Group CEO Ann Marie Licata and Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman framed the cuts around a technology-driven shift in how iHeart programs its stations, emphasizing speed, precision across markets, and better tools for sellers. The memo pledges that “Guaranteed Human” will remain core to the company’s approach, even as structural changes eliminate existing roles.

“We also know that our sellers need faster and easier-to-use information about our programming, talent, and audiences,” the memo reads. “Faster is better, and that’s the goal of our changes.”

The cuts land as iHeart works through the second wave of a two-part savings initiative. In its Q1 earnings report, the company said it intended to begin a new $50 million cost savings program in the second half of 2026, on top of $100 million in cuts already planned or underway this year. The first wave, which was more directed toward management, had already claimed Metro Division President Nick Gnau, Denver Region President Brenda Egger, and Oklahoma/Arkansas/Kansas/Missouri Area President Jason Wilson, among others.

Known exits from this latest round include Anchorage morning host Amy Demboski at 670 KENI; Indianapolis and Louisville afternoon host Erica Coleman at Hip-Hop Real 98.3 (WZRL) and Real 93.1 (WTFX); St. Louis afternoon host Tony Mott at Classic Hits 103.3 KLOU; and Springfield VP of Programming Clint Gerlek. Birmingham personalities Spencer Graves and Madison Reeves Williams, Pensacola VP of Programming Brian “Crash” Edwards, Phoenix programmer Lois “Double L” Lewis, and Little Rock afternoon host Bo Dalton are also among those confirmed out.

Additional markets touched include Denver, Pittsburgh, Des Moines, Allentown, and Rochester.