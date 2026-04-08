Multiple Regional Leaders Out At iHeartMedia In Latest Layoffs

iHeartMedia’s latest $100 million cost-reduction push is hitting its regional management ranks, with at least four leaders confirmed out and more departures expected as the company works through successive rounds of restructuring.

Metro Division President Nick Gnau; Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri Area President Jason Wilson; Denver Region President Brenda Egger; and Jacksonville VP of Sales Pete Norden are all out, with more exits yet to be confirmed.

According to the company’s Q4 2025 earnings presentation, President, COO, and CFO Rich Bressler said iHeart is implementing $50 million in new in-year savings beginning in Q2, on top of $50 million announced last quarter, with the bulk of those cuts concentrated in the Multiplatform Group, which houses broadcast radio, networks, and live events.