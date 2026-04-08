StreamGuys, APM Launch Inform Ad Network for Public Radio

StreamGuys and American Public Media have launched Inform Media Network, a private audio ad marketplace tailored to local public radio, connecting stations to format-aligned underwriting. Stations can also sell local underwriting to APM’s national podcast library.

StreamGuys reports that 33 public radio stations have adopted Inform, which promises a scalable turnkey approach with technical support and AI-powered audience insights to track campaign trends and spend analysis. Inform’s launch closely follows StreamGuys’ Nueva Network partnership and the geo-targeted push into multicultural markets with the launch of SGCreative.

APM Director of Digital Sales Operations and Products Justin Hach said, “We’re a national organization that operates local stations, so we know that for a station like Minnesota Public Radio, the impressions represented by the listeners who live outside the broadcast market aren’t particularly applicable to local sponsors. But those out-of-state or out-of-market listeners are a fantastic potential audience for national advertisers – they become quite valuable if we can connect those audiences across the entire public radio system. And that’s exactly what we’re doing with Inform Media Network.”

StreamGuys Director of Advertising Tyler Huggins said, “Programmatic ad networks sometimes come with creative that’s less suited to public radio audiences, but this is not an automated, algorithm-driven programmatic ad network. Inform Media Network underwriting will be FCC-compliant and sound just like local underwriting sold by public radio stations.”

APM VP, Head of Sales and Underwriting Thomas De Napoli added, “Inform Media Network was built to give public radio stations a clear, coordinated way to participate in the digital audio marketplace at scale. By combining trusted public media environments with a centralized national sales approach and proven technological infrastructure, we’re making it easier for stations to extend the value of the work they’re already doing – without adding complexity or compromising standards.”