Cumulus Media Makes a Fab Choice For Boise Market Leader

Mike Fabian has spent more than a decade running radio clusters in the Mountain West. Now he’s bringing that background to Cumulus Media Boise, where the company has named him Vice President and Market Manager of its five-station cluster.

Fabian comes to Boise from Townsquare Media, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and Market President in Sierra Vista, AZ, since 2022. Before that, he spent more than 12 years as VP of Cherry Creek Media. He now takes News Talk KBOI-AM/FM, Kissin’ 92.3 (KIZN), 96.9 The Eagle (KKGL), Magic 97.9 (KQFC), and 95.3 The Ticket (KTIK-AM) under his wing.

Cumulus Boise President of Operations Bob Walker said, “We are excited to welcome Mike to Cumulus Boise. His experience in leading radio clusters that serve clients with robust radio and digital solutions will complement our team in Boise well.”

Fabian said, “I am honored to join the Boise team and look forward to becoming part of both the organization and this remarkable community. Throughout my career, I have always believed that great teams and strong relationships are the foundation of success.”

He added, “I am excited to work alongside this talented group, serve the Boise community, and help build on the strong tradition these stations have established.”