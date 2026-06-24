After Sandusky, The Baltimore Ravens Find a New Radio Voice

After two decades behind the mic, Gerry Sandusky’s retirement closed one era for the Baltimore Ravens and opened another. The Ravens have named Kyle Youmans the “Voice of the Ravens,” becomes just the third radio play-by-play voice in franchise history.

Before Baltimore, Youmans spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys’ media team, serving as a TV host, producer, and reporter. Youmans has also served as a play-by-play announcer for college football and college basketball on Compass Media Networks, calling games in the SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten.

He will call gameday broadcasts alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, airing on Hearst Communications’ WBAL NewsRadio (WBAL-AM) and 98 Rock (WIYY), along with 14 radio affiliates. Beyond the booth, Youmans will oversee all Ravens programming, including video, radio, and podcasts, and contribute regularly across Hearst’s broader media portfolio.

Ravens President Sashi Brown said, “We are excited to welcome Kyle Youmans to our organization and the Baltimore community. Kyle will not only bring to life the excitement of Ravens football on radio, but he’ll serve as a dynamic, year-round presence across our media platforms.”

Hearst Baltimore President and GM Dan Joerres added, “Kyle brings energy, passion, and excitement to the broadcast booth while continuing the tradition of excellence established by his predecessor, Gerry Sandusky.”

Youmans commented, “It is the honor of my career to be named the next ‘Voice of the Ravens.’ I extend my gratitude to the Ravens organization for trusting me with such a coveted role, and I offer a sincere ‘congratulations’ to Gerry Sandusky for a wonderful 20 years with the Ravens and an incredible broadcasting career in Baltimore.”

“Watching and listening to games was a part of a daily routine in our household growing up, and I always dreamed of being a part of these broadcasts one day. To live out that dream in the great community of Baltimore, and next to Rod Woodson in the booth, is a step above anything I could’ve ever imagined.”